KPDNHEP enforcement assistant fined RM2,000 for failing to report graft

JOHOR BAHRU: A Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) assistant enforcement officer was today fined RM2,000 by the Sessions Court, here, for failing to report bribery totalling RM700 to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last year.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail meted out the sentence against Muhamad Basri Bonari, 43, who is attached to the KPDNHEP Muar branch after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court also ordered the father of three to serve one month in jail if he failed to pay the fine. The accused paid the fine.

Muhamad Basri, in his capacity as a civil servant, was given a RM700 bribe by Phang Min Lee, 35, as an inducement not to take action against Syarikat Khaw Tai Trading Sdn Bhd.

The offence was committed at the company’s storeroom in Muar at 4.55 pm on May 10, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 25 (1) of the MACC Act 2009 and punishable under Section 25 (2) of the same act, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both. MACC deputy prosecuting officer Ikhwan Ihsan Jalaludin appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Tan Song Yan represented the accused.