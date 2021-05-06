KPDNHEP never appointed agents to promote buy Malaysian products campaign

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) never appointed any advertising agents for advertising and promotional purposes under the Buy Malaysian Product Campaign.

The ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad stressed that KPDNHEP had neither recognised nor endorsed any third party to act as its advertising agent either through print media, electronic media and new media to promote the campaign.

“The ministry conducts its own programmes and activities to announce and promote the campaign with the cooperation of its strategic partners, including industry players, retailers and the media,” he said in a statement today.

The Buy Malaysian Product Campaign is a government’s initiative implemented through KPDNHEP to boost the local economy by encouraging the purchase of locally-made goods, developing local entrepreneurs’ products and enhancing the spirit of patriotism among the people towards Malaysian products and services. — Bernama