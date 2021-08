TAIPING: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) recorded 686 cases in Perak from Jan 1 to Aug 11, with seizures amounting to RM630,000.

Perak Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Civil Society Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri said this was after 56,290 premises were inspected involving 771 complaints and compounds amounting to RM101,800 issued for various offences.

“Of that total, 58 compounds, amounting to RM177,000, were issued on premises that violated the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),” he told reporters after an operation to monitor maximum retail prices for pure palm cooking oil at a hypermarket here today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Yunus said to help alleviate the people’s living costs, the government had decided to control the price of the five kg palm cooking oil to not exceed RM30 per bottle effective Aug 1.

He said the maximum retail prices for palm cooking oil were set at RM29.70 for a five-kg bottle, RM6.70 for one kg, RM12.70 for two kg and RM18.70 for three kg, and stern action would be taken against traders who sold them at higher prices.

The cooking oil subsidy for the one-kilogramme polybag packaging remains at RM2.50, he added. -Bernama