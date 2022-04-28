KPDNHEP says 355 cases of trade offences in Penang since January

GEORGE TOWN: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has taken action in 355 cases of trade offences in Penang so far this year.

Its Penang director Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar said these cases, detected from inspections on 18,971 premises, resulted in seizures totalling RM263,038.25 and issuance of compound notices worth RM88,100.

“Most of the offences were under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act with 178 cases, followed by the Weights and Measures Act 1972 with 140 cases, Trademarks Act with 11 cases, Copyright Act with eight cases, Trade Descriptions Act 2011 with four cases and seven cases each under the Consumer Protection Act and Control of Supplies Act,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Mohd Ridzuan together with the Penang Trade, Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain launched the Hari Raya Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) at the Bayan Baru public market here.

Mohd Ridzuan said KPDNHEP was constantly monitoring the situation to ensure traders abide by the regulations, especially during festive seasons.

Mohd Ridzuan said 19 types of goods comprising meat, seafood, vegetables, dry goods and coconut had been gazetted under the Hari Raya SHMMP.

“The determination of the maximum price for producers, wholesalers and retailers is done according to the current market price, taking into account factors like price changes especially of imported products,” he said.

He gave an assurance that there is adequate supply of chicken, eggs, meat and other essentials for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration next week.-Bernama