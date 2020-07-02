KPDNHEP seizes counterfeit personal care products in Terengganu

KUALA NERUS: A 24-year-old woman has been detained for allegedly selling various ‘Faith Fleur’ personal care products believed to be counterfeit in an operation by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) in Terengganu, today.

The state’s enforcement chief Nor Azmi Lamisza said the suspect was detained at a premises in Wakaf Tengah at 10.30 am after a complaint was lodged by a representative of the brand’s trademark holder.

“All the products were priced the same as the original products. The products, worth RM875, were seized and the case is being investigated under the Trademarks Act 2019,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He advised consumers to always use original products as fake ones may contain unverified ingredients which can be detrimental to health.

“Users are also advised not to purchase fake products to protect the trademark owner’s right, where the trademark cannot be simply copied or sold for profiteering,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Terengganu KPDNHEP had carried out 26,131 inspections, investigated 359 cases with total seizures worth RM110,333.60, and imposed fines amounting to RM22,000, since Jan 1 this year.

“Besides that, we also received a total of 347 public complaints, 151 of them related to online transactions, pricing (83) and other categories (113), and appropriate action has been taken.

“If there are any complaints or issues, (members of the public) may contact the Terengganu KPDNHEP and all other branches through the toll-free number 1-800-886-800, Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) line at 03-8882 6245 or via Whatsapp at 019-2794317,” he said.

Members of the public may also use the smartphone application EZAdu KPDNHEP or the KPDNHEP e-complaint portal at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, or complain via SMS by typing KPDNHEP>ADUAN and sending it to 15888. -Bernama