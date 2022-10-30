KPDNHEP takes action against 24 traders during SHMMP enforcement

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-four errant traders were subject to legal action during the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration, from Oct 20 to 26.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Enforcement director Azman Adam (pix) said it was the result of an inspection of 111 wholesale premises and 4,228 retail premises during the period.

“Among the offences identified were selling price-controlled items above the maximum price that has been set; failing to display price tag and special pink price tag,” he said in a statement today.

He said the items listed as price-controlled items under the SHMMP were imported bone-in mutton, tomatoes, red chillies, coconut, grated coconut, shallots (India), imported large onions and lentils (Australia).

According to Azman, the implementation of this scheme is a proactive step by the government in addressing the cost of living of the people, especially during the Deepavali festival.

“The power of the consumers is an early preventive measure that can be taken so that they are not easily manipulated by a few irresponsible parties who take advantage of the current difficult situation,” he added.

Consumers with any information regarding the misconduct of traders can lodge a report to KPDNHEP either via WhatsApp at 019-2794317/019-8488000, portal e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or call centre at 1-800-886- 800 or e-mail e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my or through the Ez ADU smartphone application.-Bernama