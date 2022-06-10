KPDNHEP to continue Food Bank Malaysia to assist flood victims

PAGOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will continue the Food Bank Malaysia programme to help flood victims in preparations for the upcoming monsoon season

Its deputy minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid (pix) said a total of 25,000 victims from 6,000 families in the Klang Valley and the East Coast benefitted from the programme last year.

He added that the ministry had prepared for the disaster by storing goods to be distributed to flood victims at five Food Bank Malaysia warehouses in Selangor, Johor, Melaka, Kelantan and Sarawak, respectively.

“We have also installed 12 retort machines (food packaging machines) at 10 locations in the country, namely Kuala Lumpur, Selangor Putrajaya, Pahang, Terengganu, Perak, Sarawak, and Sabah.

”Among the food provided include mutton curry, chicken sambal, ayam percik, fried rice, beef rendang and others, he told reporters after launching the Pagoh-branch International Islamic University Malaysia (UIAM) Student Food Bank today.

Rosol further explained that the Flood Food Bank Aid, which will be known as Disaster Food Bank Aid, will not only focus on the flood victims but will also provide relief for any other disaster.

Meanwhile, the Food Bank Siswa, since its launch in February 2019, has received 28 applications from colleges, including private colleges and polytechnics nationwide.

As of Sept this year, a total of 20,951 IPT students has benefitted from Food Bank Siswa programme.-Bernama