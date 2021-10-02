KPDNHEP to open three more food bank collection, distribution centres

GOPENG: Three new collection and distribution centres for the Food Bank Malaysia (FBM) programme will be set up in Johor, Melaka and Kelantan under the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s (KPDNHEP) ‘Peduli Rakyat’ initiative.

Its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi(pix) said two centres would be opened in Johor Bahru and Bandar Melaka for the Southern Zone and Kota Bharu for the East Coast Zone, in addition to the existing collection and distribution centre in Kajang, Selangor for the Central Zone.

“KPDNHEP welcomes the participation from all quarters to collaborate with the ministry through the Food Bank Malaysia Secretariat to ensure the success of this programme and assist the less fortunate group, especially the B40 group,” he said during a visit to the FBM collection and distribution centre for the Northern Zone at the Gopeng Urban Transformation Centre here today.

As of Sept 28, a total of 630,754 individuals from the B40 group and 19,954 students from higher learning institutions have benefitted from the food bank initiative, he added.

The FBM collection and distribution centre for the Northern Zone is a strategic collaboration between the ministry, FBM strategic partners, Kumpulan Legasi Z Sufi and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA).

Earlier, Nanta visited the AEON Midtown Falim Shopping Centre in Ipoh to observe the implementation of the Retail Industry Vaccination Programme (RiVAC) which is being held from Sept 7 to Oct 5.

He said as of Sept 28, a total of 55,989 frontline workers of the retail industry have received their first dose of the vaccine while 48,245 others have completed their vaccination through 10 Industry Vaccination Centers under RiVAC nationwide.-Bernama