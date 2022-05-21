KPDNHEP will send chicken supply to states reporting shortage

KUALA BERANG: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will send the surplus stock of chicken available in the market to states facing a shortage as an alternative short-term solution.

Its deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said the move was hoped to allay consumers’ concerns as chicken supply has fallen short in several states due to the closure of poultry farms by several companies.

“This alternative will be done according to KPDNHEP’s capacity to identify which areas are severely affected. For example, (if) a shortage occurs in Perlis, we will cover it with the surplus stock from Penang.

“Actually, based on the report we received from the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry, the total chicken production is around 66 million heads per month, while the normal consumption rate is around 60 million and the demand will increase slightly during the festive season.”

He said this to reporters after inspecting the Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme here today, with Terengganu KPDNHEP director Saharuddin Mohd Kia also present.

On the closure of several poultry farms believed to be stricken by growth problems and diseases, Rosol said the ministry’s enforcement officers had monitored and conducted investigations at the farms.

“We did not simply accept letters from the companies involved, but instead we went down to the field to investigate the problems raised.

“Our officers went to the farms to see for themselves the problem and there was also photo evidence that the chickens were indeed sick.. they weighed only around one to 1.2 kg and were not suitable to be supplied for the local market,” he said.

Rosol also said that stern action would be taken under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 if there was any manipulation to disrupt the stability of chicken supply in the market.

Meanwhile, in PERAK, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad gave an assurance that chicken supply in the state was still sufficient and that there would be no supply crisis like in other states.

“What happened in other states will not happen in Perak. We are in direct contact with poultry farmers who guarantee to supply chicken as usual to the people of Perak.

“In fact, I have given the state exco the responsibility to provide information and reports at the weekly meeting on any latest development,” he said at his Raya open house in Lenggong today.

Apart from that, the Kota Tampan assemblyman said the Veterinary Department is constantly monitoring the situation to ensure that the people would not be affected by the problem.-Bernama