KPISM urges KDN to channel funds to improve facilities in detention depots

ALOR SETAR: The Immigration Services Union of Peninsular Malaysia (KPISM) wants the Home Ministry (KDN) to immediately channel allocations to improve facilities at immigration detention depots nationwide.

KPISM president Khairil Niza Khairuddin said this was because there were detention depots in dilapidated conditions and could not accommodate too many detainees.

“KPISM also urges the government to reach a consensus and take special proactive measures in the management of Rohingya detainees, who cannot be deported following Myanmar’s decision not to recognise or accept them.

“This has caused overcrowding of Rohingya detainees at detention depots nationwide and this will create problems, whereby they cannot be released or deported,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the situation had increased various risks, such as the spread of diseases in detention depots, riots, higher costs of food and drinks and so on.

“KPISM also seeks the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) to provide more posts so that more staff can be deployed at detention depots, thus, help create optimum security control,” he said.

Khairil Niza said KPISM supported any efforts implemented by JIM in raising the quality of detention depots and was willing to cooperate and provide input in looking for the best solution regarding the matter.-Bernama