KPJ Healthcare’s renewed focus marks its aspirations for growth

PETALING JAYA: KPJ Healthcare Bhd, which has unveiled its renewed focus that outlines its aspirations for growth, will optimise its internal processes and care delivery, and look into its current businesses and investment portfolios domestically and internationally.

President & managing director Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh (pix) said additionally, it is crucial to identify new business opportunities for growth and to strengthen trust between shareholders and stakeholders alike.

“The company is currently undertaking a review of its business units and corporate structure as part of its measures to drive synergistic cost savings and efficiency gains. Efforts in this area include reviewing its performance data to optimise cost and resource base, operational excellence and continuous improvement initiatives which will enable KPJ Healthcare to invest in growth opportunities and deliver sustainable returns.

“We will focus on digital healthcare to provide the market with convenient access to healthcare, as well as venturing into providing new services and innovation such as precision medicine, and wellness, among others,” said Shukrie in a statement today.

Against the backdrop of a fast-evolving and volatile economy, KPJ Healthcare will continue to take actions to sustain the upward trend of its financial results registered in the FY2021. The company’s growth will focus on viable prospects in optimising its business operations and innovative investments, which will be underpinned by the acceleration of its digital transformation and technology solutions.

“KPJ Healthcare has a reputation of delivering health treatment, care and diagnosis in the country and to stay ahead of the game we must continue to transform and renew our focus,” said Shukrie in his message to all employees shared on his 30-day at the helm.

He said it is crucial for the group to execute its digital transformation roadmap and upgrade the Hospital Information System to deliver a remarkable experience for its patients while increasing patient safety and efficiency.

“The impact of the pandemic on our business in the region for the last two years have been carefully studied, serving us with more knowledge and clear datasets to remain agile and responsive. In this new operating environment, we will reposition our business and grow sustainably to achieve our value creation promise through clear and differentiated healthcare solutions offered to the market,” Shukrie added.