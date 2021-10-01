KPJ Johor Johor Specialist Hospital offers free care to PwD road accident victim

JOHOR BAHRU: KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital is offering free treatment to road accident victim, Qhaizul Izhar Munawar, 19, who was thrown off the motorbike he was riding pillion with his brother on the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) expressway after getting vaccinated at the hospital on Sept 24.

His brother, Muhammad Nur Ramadan Munawar, 21, unfortunately fell to his death from the elevated highway (after allegedly losing control of his motorbike) while they were on their way home to Taman Scientex, Pasir Gudang.

Qhaizul Izhar, a person with intellectual disability (PwD), sustained light injuries in the accident that occurred at about 11.20am.

“The treatment consists of an X-ray, health exam, wound care and other medical needs. This is our corporate social responsibility for the less fortunate.

“We also presented the family with a cash donation and essentials like face masks and hand sanitiser,” said KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital chief executive officer, Mohd Azhar Abdullah, to reporters today.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s occupational medicine physician, Dr Muhamad Yazid Abd Manaf, recommended Qhaizul Izhar get post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment because of what he experienced.

“A person may suffer from severe trauma after the death of a family member; it can impact them emotionally and mentally.

“Qhaizul Izhar might have PTSD. So aside from physical therapy, I advise he see a psychiatrist or psychologist,” said Dr Muhamad Yazid.

Qhaizul Izhar’s father, Munawar Karim, 43, said he is touched by the hospital’s generosity.

“I would like to say a thousand thanks for all the hospital’s help. Only Allah can repay their kindness.

“They told me he only suffered abrasians and is getting better,” said Munawar who is an excavator operator. -Bernama