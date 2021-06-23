KPJ PPV can vaccinate 6,000 people a day by end-June

KUALA LUMPUR: KPJ's vaccination capacity will increase to more than 6,000 a day once it has 21 vaccination centres (PPVs) in operation by the end of this month.

“At the group level, KPJ has 16 PPVs in operation to vaccinate approximately 4,000 people a day, making KPJ the largest private healthcare provider supporting the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme,“ it said in a statement yesterday.

It said that since March this year, more than 60,000 individuals have been inoculated at KPJ PPVs.

The statement said the vaccination rate could be ramped up to 10,000 people a day if needed.

As a future initiative, KPJ said it is exploring opportunities to provide vaccine jabs privately in addition to the government programme. -Bernama