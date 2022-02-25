KPKT committed to overcome sick projects: Reezal Merican

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is committed to solving the problems of the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Masai, Johor Bahru, which is a sick project, by the middle of next year.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said that KPKT would undertake a fast track solution because the project, which was 77 per cent completed, had been delayed for 312 days and it has a high impact on the effort to provide housing in the area.

“After discussions, I realised the contractor entrusted with the project had cash flow and cost overrun problems.

“As the minister of KPKT, I can’t tolerate this because providing houses to the people must be given priority and god willing this matter will be solved at the latest in June next year,” he said when visiting and checking on the current status of the Masai PPR here, today.

Reezal said among the measures taken by KPKT to solve sick projects nationwide was by setting up a war room to coordinate actions for settlements.

According to Reezal, KPKT was studying the amendment to Act 118 of the Housing Development Act (Control and Licensing) 1966 to ensure the welfare of buyers was assured in the event of a sick project.

Reezal also visited the Kempas Permai PPR, here to check on the residential complex which is inhabited by 8,000 people.

He also said that the PPR was the initiative of the federal government headed by the Barisan Nasional to overcome the problems of housing constraints, resettlement of squatters and fulfilling the housing needs of the B40 group.

Asked on the Johor election, Reezal, who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, said the party was the factor in the political stability following the political crisis inundating the country lately.

This could be seen when Umno members stepped forward to lead the country hit by political instability and the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.-Bernama