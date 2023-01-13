KPKT determined to demolish, clean up 100 illegal dumps nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) is determined to demolish and clean up at least 100 illegal dumping grounds nationwide in the first 100 days in office of the Unity Government.

Its Minister Nga Kor Ming said the move will be part of the ministry’s performance indicator for the well-being of all Malaysians.

“More stern action will be taken against the (illegal dumping) culprits,“ he said in a tweet today.

On Wednesday, the Federal Territory Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) was reported to have said that it will intensify enforcement on the illegal dumping of construction waste and garbage in the city.

Its director, Ummi Kalthum Shuib, said that in 2022, 42 illegal dumping hotspots were reported, of which 29 were hotspots for construction waste.

The total number of hotspots also increased from 32 in 2021. -Bernama