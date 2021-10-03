KPKT plans to implement MOVAK Outreach Programme 2.0

GEORGETOWN: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) plans to implement the Community Vaccine Mobilisation (MOVAK) Outreach Programme 2.0 soon.

Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib(pix) said the programme would be targeting unvaccinated residents including adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) areas.

“The MOVAK Outreach Programme 1.0 is an initiative undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of National Unity in states across Peninsular Malaysia in creating a support ecosystem to speed up the vaccination process for the community.

“Until now, we have carried it out in seven states, namely, Perlis, Kedah Penang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

“The ministry (KPKT) will study the need to extend this programme to the other states,” he told reporters after viewing the vaccination process in conjunction with the closing of the MOVAK Outreach 1.0 at the vaccination centre (PPV) in Dewan Sri Pinang, here, today.

Ismail said a total of 84,868 doses of vaccine had been allocated for the programme, implemented since last Aug 23.

Twelve passenger buses that were renovated according to the specifications agreed upon by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) and Health Ministry have been used as mobile vaccination units, the main image for the programme implementation.

KPKT has spent RM3.4 million on the MOVAK Outreach Programme 1.0, focusing on vaccinating the target groups such as night market (pasar malam) and pasar tani hawkers and petty traders, PPR communities, and rural, traditional village and Orang Asli residents. -Bernama