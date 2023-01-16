KPKT seeks RM26.35m allocation for disaster management efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) has submitted a proposal to the Finance Ministry to empower disaster management through an allocation of RM26.35 million to acquire critical assets to improve operational and rescue efficiency.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming (pix) said among the assets proposed include inflatable boats, all-terrain vehicles, military modular tents, sleeping bags, tactical hydration backpacks, fire-resistant suits, battery-powered LED lights, as well as upgrading the standby rooms at 150 fire and rescue stations across the country.

“This allocation will also be used to strengthen the Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) to deliver firefighting services to the local community. With this budget, I am confident that it can further improve the efficiency of our ‘red heroes’ in the field,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the launch of the Fire and Rescue Department’s Festive Preparedness and the 2023 Chinese New Year Safety Campaign programmes at Pavilion Bukit Jalil here today.

He said for Chinese New Year, the department will conduct scheduled patrols in areas identified as fire-prone ‘hotspots’ and drownings, especially in recreational spots.

He said all assets and logistics such as machinery and firefighting equipment at fire and rescue stations across the country were also placed in a state of readiness for emergencies.

Meanwhile, Nga said throughout 2022, the department received a total of 26,561 fire distress calls involving losses amounting to RM1.32 billion.

“This figure shows a decrease of 9,341 (26 per cent) compared to 35,902 fire emergency calls recorded in the previous year. The drop in cases is a positive indication of the community’s awareness of safety and fire prevention,” he said. -Bernama