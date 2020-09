PORT KLANG: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has requested the cooperation of the Selangor government to resolve the plight of occupants of the low-cost flats at Taman Seri Berembang who are living in fear due to big cracks on the building structure.

Its minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix), said one of the five blocks of the 22-year-old flat was in critical condition and no longer safe to occupy.

She said it involved 30 families and hoped they could be accommodated at any of the “Rumah Selangorku”houses as the ministry had no low-cost houses nearby to accommodate them.

“My request is for the state government, if it is willing to cooperate with KPKT, to give us a piece of land to build new homes for the occupants of the 478 flat units. We estimate the cost of building the new housing flats at RM50 million,” she told reporters after visiting the flats here today.

She said most of the low-cost houses in Selangor were built more than 30 years ago and the condition of the houses, including in terms of safety and cleanliness, should be looked into. — Bernama