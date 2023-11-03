KPKT targets 100 drive-thru recycling centres nationwide: NGA

IPOH: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT), through the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp), is targeting 100 drive-thru recycling centres (DTRCs) across the country.

Its Minister Nga Kor Ming said it aims to ensure the country's recycling rate is on par with developed countries and aims for it to reach 40 per cent by 2025.

“Thus far, there are seven states that have succeeded in establishing the DTRC, namely Kedah, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Perlis and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

“There are 32 DTRCs in the states that have adopted Act 672 which is the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007,” he told reporters after attending the National Landscape Day 2023 (HLN2023) celebration at Taman D.R. Seenivasagam here today.

The event was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Nga said if Perak agrees to adopt Act 672, the local authorities (PBTs) will hold discussions with the state government to further improve the cleanliness level. -Bernama