KPKT to introduce Rosa Sinensis Award from 2022

TANGKAK: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will introduce an award, to be known as the Rosa Sinensis Award, from next year as a rating initiative for public parks and green areas that are planned, developed and managed comprehensively.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the award would be given to local authorities (PBT), departments, government agencies and developers that showed commitment to ensure public parks and green areas that they developed had positive impact on the communities, environment and the urban biodiversity.

He believed that by having such an award, it would encourage stakeholders, namely, PBT, developers, non-government organisations (NGO) and the community, to work together to achieve the objective of developing quality public parks and green areas.

“The National Landscape Department will begin to implement this Rosa Sinensis Award programme next year and I hope all stakeholders will shoulder the responsibility together in ensuring the people have safe and quality facilities,” he said in his speech at the handing over ceremony of the Tanjung Agas Public Park here, last night.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican said the 3.12 hectares-Tanjung Agas Park was developed by the federal government at a cost of RM8.03 million and opened to the public on Sept 16, 2020.

He said the park, designed based on heritage concept that highlighted the folklore on Puteri Gunung Ledang, was a landscape development project for the provision of functional and sustainable green infrastructure as the core of urban greening and conservation of plant species.

“Here, we will be able to see the rugged landscape elements in the park area, especially with the lightings, the sign board at the entrance signs which has carvings of seven trays as its motif, the information walls and the design of the square, which is inspired by the shape of Puteri Gunung Ledang’s hair bun,“ he said.-Bernama