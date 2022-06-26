KPLB awaiting MOF’s approval to increase allowance of Kemas kindergarten assistants

KUALA NERUS: The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) is waiting for the approval of the Finance Ministry (MOF) to increase the allowance of Community Development Department (Kemas) kindergarten assistants.

Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid(pix) said the MOF is expected to give feedback on the matter soon.

“The proposal to increase Kemas kindergarten assistants’ allowance had been brought to the attention of the Public Service Department (PSD) and the MOF. We need approval from the MOF for the funds to be channelled to us (KPLB). InsyaAllah we will get it,” he told reporters after presenting scrolls to 648 graduands of Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) College at Dewan Sultan Mizan, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, here today.

Mahdzir said the proposal to increase the allowance had been brought up by several parties as the low monthly salary of RM500 does not commensurate with the increasing workload.

“Initially, their task was only to cook, that’s all. But now they also act as teachers and have a lot of work to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir said the proposal paper to upgrade Kemas kindergarten teachers from Diploma to Bachelor of Early Childhood Education had been taken up to the PSD for discussion.

He said several matters, including the budget and appropriate time to implement the move, must be considered by the government before the proposal could be approved.

“So far, it is still in the discussion stage. We have a focus group. We must be aware that this will be implemented batch by batch and will also involve emoluments, so we need to know all the details to prepare a budget requirement,” he said.-Bernama