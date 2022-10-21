KPLB hands out equipment aid to 24 eatery entrepreneurs

KEMAMAN: Twenty-four eatery entrepreneurs in Bandar Seri Bandi expressed their gratitude over the assistance they received from the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) here today.

The aid, under the Rural Entrepreneurship Enhancement Support Programme, was handed over by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri during a meet-and-greet programme with the residents of the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) in conjunction with the Ketengah Malaysia Family Mini Carnival 2022.

Each participant received equipment including freezers, food racks and stoves worth RM5,000, for a total of RM120,000 to all 24 recipients.

Petty trader, Hayati Abas, 42, who was among the recipients, said she valued the assistance given out to help relaunch her eatery’s operations, adding that it was hard for her to save up enough money to replace old and worn-out equipment due to the high price of goods these days.

“I have wanted to buy a new freezer for a long time now, as the one I have is old...more than 10 years old.

“Thank God...today, Allah has granted my wish. This is the first time that I have received help from the government after 19 years in business, so thank you very much,“ she said when met at the programme in Bandar Seri Bandi today.

Fellow recipient, Norazizah Hamzah, 48, said that the aid would ease her burden as not only buyers but traders had to be frugal in managing their businesses due to the current poor economic situation.

“The equipment in my eatery is old and needs to be replaced, but what available capital I have needs to be saved for emergencies because lately business has not been very brisk.

“I still have seven children who are studying at university, secondary and primary school levels, so I have to use the money for their education. That is why I have to postpone buying items I need for the shop,“ she added.-Bernama