KPLB prioritises eKASIH participants for PPRT homes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) prioritises applications from those who are listed in the eKasih system for the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT), the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid(pix) said for next year, the District Offices have released a list of names categorised as poor group and need help to own a house.

“The list (of names) is from eKasih... the list of names will be given priority (as well as) the list (of names) submitted by the members of Parliament,“ he said during Ministers’ Question Time.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (Bersatu-Alor Gajah) on KPLB's coordination measures in providing immediate assistance to the poor who are still living in dilapidated houses.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir said KPLB had allocated RM361.1 million for 2,400 units of PPRT Bina Baharu (BB) and 11,450 units of PPRT Baik Pulih (BP) next year.

“PPRT is a government effort to enable the people to live in safer and more comfortable homes, especially for the poor and the hardcore poor in rural areas,“ he said.

To the original question from Mohd Redzuan regarding the government’s policy to develop PPRT using the Industrialised Building System (IBS), Mahdzir said that the construction of PPRT for BB projects using IBS was started in 2019 to save costs and reduce construction time.

From 2019 to 2021, a total of 1,918 or 50.3 per cent of PPRT BB housing units have been constructed using IBS method, he said.

He added that KPLB supported the federal agency’s efforts to review the existing IBS incentives to encourage developers to use the technology to control costs and improve construction efficiency, especially for small-scale projects.-Bernama