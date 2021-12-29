KPLB to adopt Bentong for post-flood recovery activities

TEMERLOH: The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) has made Bentong district an adopted flood-affected area to carry out post-flood recovery activities, said its minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid(pix).

He added volunteers from agencies under the ministry will be mobilised to the district to clean and carry out re-wiring services at the premises or houses of flood victims.

“A task force will be deployed to the district to evaluate the damages, and if needed, they will carry out cleaning works while the re-wiring service is by GiatMARA,” he told reporters after visiting and handing over stoves and blankets to flood victims in Kampung Batu Kapur here today.

Also present was KPLB secretary-general Datuk Ramlan Harun.

Mahdzir also said over 2,000 volunteers from the Community Development Department (Kemas), Rubber Industries Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) were mobilised to flood locations nationwide to help those affected by the disaster.

In the meantime, he said, the ministry's volunteers also focused on repairing the infrastructure of rural residents, including their homes.

“For houses that need to be repaired, we estimate allocations of up to RM15,000 while the allocation for building new homes would be up to RM56,000. The report on the losses will be evaluated by the officers involved,” he added.-Bernama