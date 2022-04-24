KPLB to carry out SKoD programme in 182 constituencies

PADANG TERAP: The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) is to implement the Sahabat Komuniti Desa (SKoD) programme in 182 parliamentary constituencies in rural areas starting this year.

Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid(pix) said the programme, under the coordination of the Community Development Department (Kemas) was aimed at mobilising volunteer activities more effectively.

“SKoD is a community action group established in rural areas that has a role like the Rukun Tetangga Community.

“The only difference is that SKoD focuses on the rural community where the participation is voluntary and involves the penghulu, village heads, community leadership institutions, mosque and surau committees, as well as the public,“ he told reporters after the breaking of fast with Kemas staff at Padang Kerasak Community Centre here last night.

Also present was Kemas director-general Datuk Mohamad Yasid Bidin.

Commenting further, Mahdzir said SKoD targeted at least 15 volunteers for each village and no membership fee will be charged.

He said among the activities were regarding health awareness and healthy lifestyle practices as well as programmes to address safety issues and the welfare of the villagers.

“For example, in the event of a disaster such as flood, landslide or fire in an area, these SkoD volunteers will be the first to help the victims,” said Mahdzir who also hopes that SKoD will be able to produce a generation of leaders.-Bernama