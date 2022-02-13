KPM slammed over inappropriate question during SPM

PETALING JAYA: A lawmaker has reportedly slammed the education ministry over an “inappropriate” question during the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Bahasa Melayu oral examination, Free Malaysia Today reports.

Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching asked the ministry to clarify that the question —“What is your dream wedding?” — was asked during the SPM Bahasa Melayu oral examination.

She said the question was “completely inappropriate” and should not be posed to Form 5 students.

“They are only 17 years old.

“They should not even be thinking about marriage because there are many other important issues in their lives, like what they want to achieve academically,” she reportedly said in a statement.

“If that question was asked, apologise to all Form 5 students and their parents,” Teo said.