KPN to forward chinese community’s appeal on CNY SOP to MKN

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) will bring up the views and appeals of the Chinese community with regards to the family reunion dinner and prayers at temples in celebrating the New Year, to the National Security Council’s (MKN) attention.

KPN in a statement today said the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Chinese New Year (CNY) was prepared after discussions were held with 21 religious organisations, Chinese cultural associations and related parties on Jan 12 and 18.

Among the associations involved in the discussion on Jan 12 were the Malaysian Buddhist Association, the Taoist Associations of Malaysia, the Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association, the Han Culture Association and the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

During the discussion on Jan 18, Cheng Ho Multi Culture Education, Malaysian Faith And Culture Interaction Kuala Lumpur and Huazhong Malaysia were among associations present.

According to KPN, any announcement related to the views and appeals on the CNY SOP would be made by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri in announcing the SOP for Chinese New Year, which will be celebrated on Feb 12 and 13 Feb said, large dining events were limited to family members living in the same household.

In addition prayers at temples, house-to-house visits, inter-district or interstate travel to visit family members and friends as well as lion dance, dragon dance, lantern parades, Chinese opera and stage performances are also not allowed. — Bernama