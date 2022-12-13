KPPA service termination : Respect investigation committee’s decision - Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged all parties to respect the government’s decision to end the service of Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah as the Director-General of Public Service (KPPA)effective yesterday.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat (pix) said the decision was made based on the findings of the investigation committee that was established and all parties should respect and take this as a lesson and not make it a political issue.

“Cuepacs expresses its deepest appreciation and gratitude to Dato Seri Mohd Shafiq for all his contributions and services throughout his tenure.

“Whatever happened, Cuepacs values his contribution to public service and we wish Dato Seri Mohd Shafiq all the best,“ he said in a statement today.

In the meantime, Adnan called on all parties, especially civil servants to continue moving forward and not prolong the termination issue to the extent of affecting their service to the people.

Adnan also reminded all parties, including political appointees in the public service, to respect the civil service cooperation in efforts to restore the country as desired by the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Respect for one another is the main basis for consensus building in providing services to the people.

“Relationship between employees regardless of their position should be well-maintained because strong cooperation will result in excellent service quality,“ he said.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali in a statement today announced the termination of Mohd Shafiq’s service as the Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) effective Dec 12.

Mohd Zuki said the termination was in line with Regulation 49(3) of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U. (A) 395/1993] and his retirement was in accordance with subsection 10(5)(d) of the Pension Act 1980 [ACT 227] which enables him to enjoy all the retirement benefits to which he is entitled.-Bernama