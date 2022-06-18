KPWKM: Allegations of conspiracy over Rumah Bonda baseless, defamatory

KUALA LUMPUR: The allegation that Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun(pix) conspired to protect the Rumah Bonda Welfare Organisation (Rumah Bonda) Care Centre is baseless and defamatory.

The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), in a statement today, said that all actions taken by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) since July 2021 on the centre are based on the provisions of the law in force.

“Issuing defamatory statements with the aim of tarnishing one’s reputation is not appropriate while Bella’s case is still in court.

“Further discussions with the Attorney-General’s Chambers will be held and reports to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will be made to ensure such allegations do not recur,“ according to the statement.

The statement referred to a post uploaded on the Instagram page on June 12 which disputed the amount of compound imposed on Rumah Bonda and accused Rina of protecting the care centre.

KPWKM said enforcement action on Rumah Bonda had been taken since July last year and based on the investigation, it was found that it was not registered with JKM under the Care Centres Act 1993 [Act 506], which is an offence under the same act.

“Following that, a seal order was imposed on the premises on July 12 in accordance with Section 16A of Act 506. Investigation papers were also opened and a compound was issued in accordance with section 21A of Act 506 and the Care Centres (Compounding of Offences) Regulations 2011 and made with the consent of the Public Prosecutor based on the clear facts of the case,” read the statement further.

KPWKM said the RM5,000 compound imposed on the Rumah Bonda operator was the maximum amount of compound that could be imposed under Act 506 and if not paid within the stipulated period, the offender can be prosecuted. -Bernama