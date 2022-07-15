KPWKM, KPLB to provide educational opportunities for children under JKM's care

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) and the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) will work together to provide educational opportunities and scholarships to residents of Children's Institutions under the Social Welfare Department (JKM) who excel in examinations.

KPWKM in a statement today said the matter was agreed upon in discussions between the two ministries on July 8.

According to KPWKM, the two ministries have agreed to help children who excel to continue their studies at Educational Institutions under the supervision of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA).

“KPWKM through JKM is always committed to ensuring that these children have access to formal education either by sending them to study in government schools outside the institution or by providing education and academic training as well as skills within the institution,“ said KWPKM.

In SPM 2021, two of the 120 children under the JKM institution who sat for the SPM examination managed to get a result of 6A, and another 11 managed to get at least 1A.

Based on JKM records in the period 2018-2020, some 37 children in JKM institutions achieved success in the SPM examination by obtaining at least 1A and above.

“KPWKM will continue to provide and create a conducive environment so that children in JKM institutions have the opportunity to get a good education,“ said the ministry.-Bernama