KPWKM launches myKendiri to encourage care centre to register with JKM

KUCHING: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) has further improved the Care Centre Self-Assessment System (myKendiri) to encourage more care centres to register with the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun(pix) said although more than 1,000 care centres nationwide had registered with JKM so far, there were still many other care centres that did not do so and operated not according to the standards set by the government.

“This is the guidelines that we have set for them so that these centres are not temporary or become a place for certain quarters to make a profit. The place must be safe to be used as care centres and we must also think about (the welfare of) their residents,” she told a press conference today.

Rina had earlier launched myKendiri at the Kuching Autistic Association Centre here, with Sarawak Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah also present.

According to Rina, myKendiri is a web-based system to replace the previous system that required applicants to fill in their information manually.

“Previously, it involves eight domains with 80 questions but now we have reduced them to only four domains with 35 questions,” she added.-Bernama