KPWKM plans to set up another Anjung Kasih in Kuching: Nancy

KUCHING: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) plans to set up another National Welfare Foundation (YKN) Anjung Kasih temporary accommodation facility here, its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said.

Nancy, who is also YKN Board of Trustees chairman, said the Anjung Kasih at the Sarawak General Hospital was ageing and in need of more space, especially for individuals who reside far from the state capital and undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital.

“We need more than one Anjing Kasih (in Kuching) with new facilities and therefore, I have asked the hospital to suggest a suitable location here. The ministry will do the necessary to obtain allocations,” she said after a working visit to YKN’s Anjung Kasih here today.

Anjung Kasih, managed by government hospitals, was established to alleviate the financial and emotional burden faced by family members, especially from the B40 groups, who live far from the hospital and need to commute to take care of the patients.

Nancy also urged more companies to provide contributions to Anjung Kasih through YKN.

To date, a total of 85,596 family members of patients have utilised Anjung Kasih’s services in 18 government hospitals nationwide.

Besides the one in Kuching, two other Anjung Kasih in Sarawak are located at the Miri and Sibu hospitals. -Bernama