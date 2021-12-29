KPWKM ready for second wave of floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) through the Social Welfare Department (JKM) is prepared to face the possibility of a second wave of floods following reports and weather forecast warning by the Malaysian Meteorological Department that heavy rains are expected in several states.

KPWKM in a statement today said its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun(pix) has ordered eight JKM Disaster Supplies Storage Depots (DSKB) to be on standby by ensuring that the basic disaster relief items and additional necessities are always sufficient.

“The minister has also reminded there should be no delay in helping the victims so as not to cause distress among the disaster victims,“ read the statement.

According to the statement Rina was at the JKM Central Zone DSKB in Sungai Buloh today to ensure the required preparations were in order.

It added that JKM has been directed to make immediate procurement of additional supply of basic necessities to replenish supplies as most of the stock available at the Sungai Buloh DKSB had been used up during the recent flood disaster.

According to KPWKM there are eight DSKBs in the country which are located in Kedah, Selangor, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sarawak and Sabah, besides the 165 state disaster stores or mini depots as well as 521 forwarding base stores.

It said KPWKM through JKM is prepared to open another 500 relief centres nationwide, in line with the need for more effective management of disaster victims.

The Ministry is also identifying the relief centres that could be used as a forwarding base to function as a store for the community to speed up the process of distributing aid to disaster victims.

“In this regard, another 200 new forwarding bases have been set up especially in Selangor and Johor,“ read the statement.

To date, 95 relief centres are still operating in six states across the country to shelter victims of floods and landslides, comprising 12,758 people from 3,830 families.

KPWKM has also been appointed to lead the Social Rehabilitation Committee established under the Special Operations and Post-Flood Task Force to help rebuild morale and provide psychosocial support to victims affected by the flood disaster.-Bernama