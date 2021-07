KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) yesterday presented assistance to four children who became orphans after losing their mother due to Covid-19 recently.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun(pix), who met the children aged between seven and 13 in Kampung Baru, Batu 14, Puchong near here ysterday, said their mother Noraisah Sabri, died on July 23, while their father had died in 2019.

She said the donation yesterday included a courtesy contribution from Yayasan Kebajikan Negara of RM1,000 cash and a tablet for learning, apart from a letter of offer for RM600 in monthly Child Assistance from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and emotional support through counselors from the KPWKM.

Rina said she visited the children who were currently under the care of their aunt, to observe their situation, as well as to look at the ministry’s mode of intervention to help them continue with their lives.

“KPWKM is committed to caring for and helping children whose heads of family have died. The government, through the ministry, will continue to focus on helping the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,“ she said in a conversation note shared yesterday.

Rina said this was also in line with what was suggested by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, namely for all parties to play a role in helping the people facing difficulty, and at the same time support the strategy against Covid-19.

According to Rina, JKM will continue to look after the interests and welfare of children who have lost their parents by providing the necessary support and assistance so that continue with their lives.

“I hope the community will also be the ‘eyes and ears’ of the government, and continue to cultivate a caring attitude and report the plight of such children to my ministry.

“People can report directly to Talian Kasih at 15999 and WhatsApp line at 019-2615999 which operate 24 hours a day, or contact the nearest District Social Welfare Office,“ she said. -Bernama