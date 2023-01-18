KPWKM to recruit 372 assistant community development officers this year

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is recruiting 372 new Grade 29 assistant community development officers on a contract basis this year specifically for services related to children.

In a statement today the ministry said the move was to ensure that child protection services can be implemented optimally.

It said a total of 120 assistant community development officers have reported to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to carry out their duties as Protection Officers and Moral Officers.

The newly appointed officers have undergone briefing sessions at the JKM headquarters and the relevant state welfare offices and will attend training on handling cases involving children, it said.

According to the ministry, the training is aimed at providing the new intake further exposure to Child Act 2001 and their role in saving children from persecution, abuse and neglect. -Bernama