KSKK reduces stigma, helps reformed addicts stay off drugs: Hamzah Zainudin

KUANTAN: The implementation of a more structured Recovery Family Support Group (KSKK) by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) has increased the recovery retention rate of reformed addicts to 71 per cent as of Sept this year compared to only 20 per cent in 2015, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix).

He said he hoped the enhanced KSKK which was introduced in 2020, could reduce the stigma that surrounds drug addiction and help those addicted to drugs to stay clean.

“Through KSSK, AADK clients can choose a trusted individual whether their family member or friend to join a support instrument that provides a space for them to share problems and find solutions to ensure that they don’t go back to using drugs (relapse).

“Besides, participation in such a programme sends a positive signal that the client is determined to change and community members are advised to welcome reformed addicts back into their fold and acknowledge their capability to function positively in the community,” he said.

Hamzah said this in his speech at the 2022 National Recovery Aspiration Family programme held at the Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah here today.

KSKK was launched by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'aayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the programme.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and AADK director-general Sutekno Ahmad Belon.

On the recovery support programme, Hamzah said it was a part of the treatment and rehabilitation model implemented by AADK in line with the changing trends of drug abuse from organic to synthetic drugs.

He said AADK has shifted from the ‘tough and rugged’ approach to a more holistic and caring method involving the biological, psychological, social and spiritual aspects of the clients and their families.-Bernama