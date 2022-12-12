KSM targets 500,000 housewives under SKSSR next year

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) is targeting 500,000 housewives to register as contributors under the Housewife Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) next year.

Its minister, V. Sivakumar (pix) said the scheme, which was the brainchild of former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in 2018, was implemented on Dec 1 and a total of 1,092 contributors had voluntarily registered as of Dec 8.

On July 25, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Housewives Social Security Bill 2022 (now Act 838) which guarantees the social welfare of housewives, families and the community through SKSSR.

The Social Security Organisation (Socso) is responsible for implementing SKSSR for the purpose of expanding the social safety net to the target group of women, married or not, and managing a household full-time or not, including wives, widows or divorcees, single mothers and single women with career or full-time housewives.

Sivakumar, who was asked about the difference between SKSSR and the insurance scheme offered by insurance companies at a press conference here today, said the scheme did not set the pre-condition of being illness-free and offered the lowest contribution of RM10 per month.

He said the SKSSR provides protection against domestic injury and invalidity for housewives who contribute.

The domestic injury benefit includes medical and permanent disablement benefits, facilities for physical or vocational rehabilitation and dialysis, funeral benefits and survivors’ pension while the protection against invalidity provides benefits like constant-attendance allowance, facilities for physical or vocational rehabilitation and dialysis, funeral benefits and survivors’ pension.

“Contributors only need to make a payment of RM120 per year in advance to receive protection for 12 consecutive months, provided the person involved is a Malaysian citizen or a permanent resident aged below 55,” he said.

In order to reach the target of 500,000 contributors, Sivakumar said KSM will intensify promotions including dialogues, awareness campaigns for target groups and briefings for Members of Parliament so that SKSSR can be promoted in their constituencies.-Bernama