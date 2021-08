PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali conveyed his condolences to the family of former KSN Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid who died at a hospital early today.

He described Ahmad Sarji as a public administration figure who was highly regarded and respected.

“His passing is a great loss to the country...May his soul be blessed by the AlMighty and placed with the righteous. Al-Fatihah, ”said Mohd Zuki through a post on his official Facebook page.

Ahmad Sarji was KSN from 1990 to 1996. -Bernama