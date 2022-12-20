KTMB announces east coast train operation changes due to floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced some changes involving the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran and Shuttle Timuran train services in the east coast sector hit by floods.

KTMB posted on Facebook today that trains No 26 and No 27 (Ekspres Rakyat Timuran) on the JB Sentral to Tumpat route and vice versa and shuttle trains Nos 51, 52, 55, 56, 5 and 60 for the Tumpat-Dabong-Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis route and vice versa will start and end at the Tanah Merah station.

“The shuttle trains No 52 and No 58 (Tumpat-Gua Musang-Tumpat) will also start and end at the Tanah Merah station

“The shuttle trains service for Nos 34, 35, 36, 37, 50 and 59 for the Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis-Gemas route and vice versa will operate as usual,” it said.

It added that no bus services will be provided from Tanah Merah to Tumpat and vice versa.

“Passengers who do not want to continue their journey can cancel their tickets and get a refund according to the stipulated terms and conditions,” it said.

For more information, the public can contact the KTM Berhad Call Centre at 03 2267 1200 or get an immediate response via KTMB’s official Facebook Messenger.-Bernama