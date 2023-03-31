KTMB offers 1,864 tickets for Special Express Train to east coast for Aidilfitri

PUTRAJAYA: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) is offering four trips for the Lambaian Aidilfitri Special Express Train service to the east coast from KL Sentral to Tumpat in Kelantan in conjunction with the this year’s Aidilfitri celebration.

The trips are for April 19 and April 20 for the KL Sentral to Tumpat route departing at 11 pm, while the journey from Tumpat to KL Sentral route is on April 24 and April 25 departing at 10.50 pm.

In a statement today, KTMB said a total of 1,864 tickets are being offered for the special train equipped with bed coaches, premier and superior seating coaches as well as a buffet coach.

“Tickets will go on sale on April 1 at 10 am with prices starting from RM55 to RM83 for a one-way trip,“ said KTMB which also advised consumers to purchase their tickets through the KTMB Mobile application or its website.

KTMB added that the special train will stop at 16 stations including Bandar Tasik Selatan, Gemas, Mentakab, Jerantut, Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Pasir Mas and Tumpat. -Bernama