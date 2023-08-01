KTMB provides additional ETS services for Chinese New Year

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will provide two additional electric train services (ETS) for the KL Sentral to Padang Besar route, and vice versa, in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

KTMB, in a statement today, said that ticket sales will open from tomorrow (Jan 9) for the additional trips from Jan 19 to 24.

“The additional ETS train will depart at 5.05 pm from KL Sentral and is expected to arrive at Padang Besar at 10.34 pm, while the train from Padang Besar will depart at 11 am and arrive at KL Sentral at 4.36 pm.

“This additional train offers 630 tickets daily; a total of 3,780 tickets, including business class coaches,“ read the statement.

It also said that the initiative was to meet the high passenger demand during the festive season, and encourage people to use public transport to get home comfortably and safely.

“The public is encouraged to purchase tickets through the KTM mobile application (KITS) or on the KTMB website https://www.ktmb.com.my for easier and faster cashless purchases.