KTMB provides special train, additional ETS services for GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) announced a special Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) train service to the East Coast as well as eight additional electric train services (ETS) in conjunction with the 15th general election (GE15) from Nov 18 to 20.

KTMB in a statement today said a total of 716 tickets are offered for special train services and 2,520 tickets for ETS train services while ticket sales will open from tomorrow at 2 pm.

According to KTMB, the initiative is to facilitate those returning to their respective states to fulfil their responsibilities as voters in GE15.

“The special train will depart at 3.40 pm (18 Nov) from KL Sentral Station and is expected to arrive at 7.40 am (19 Nov) at Tumpat Station while the train from Tumpat Station will depart at 5.10 pm (20 Nov) and arrive at 11.26 am (21 Nov),” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, additional ETS train services involving KL Sentral Station to Padang Besar Station and vice versa as well as Butterworth Station to KL Sentral Station are also provided for the same dates.

Tickets can be obtained through KTM Mobile application (KITS) or the KTMB website. Members of the public can also call KTMB Call Centre at 03-22671200 or visit KTMB’s official new media channel as well as the KTMB website www.ktmb.com.my for more information.-Bernama