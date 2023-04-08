KTMB providing additional trains for state elections, school holiday

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is providing two additional ETS train services in conjunction with the state elections and the school holiday for the Padang Besar-KL Sentral-Padang Besar route.

In a statement today, KTMB said the additional trains would operate for three days from Aug 11 to 12 for the state elections and from Aug 25 to Sept 3 for the school holiday.

“There will be 26 additional services during the period, bringing the total number of ETS services to operate during the period to 34 trips daily compared to 32 trips daily on normal days,” it said.

According to the statement, the tickets for the additional train service will be sold from 10 am tomorrow (Aug 5).

“The additional ETS services in conjunction with the state elections and school holiday for the Padang Besar-KL Sentral route will leave at 11 am and arrive at 4.36 pm, while the service for the KL Sentral-Padang Besar route will leave at 5.05 pm and arrive at 10.34 pm,” it said.

It said there will be 630 tickets available daily for the additional train services, bringing the total to 8,190 tickets, including for business class coaches.

Some 68 per cent of the tickets for the ETS services have been sold as of today, it said.

The public is advised to purchase the train tickets via the KTMB Mobile (KITS) application or its official website. -Bernama