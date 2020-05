TUMPAT: At 3 am today, 15 Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) personnel from the Tumpat Station excitedly began their duty although it was Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

They brought along Raya dishes packed by their wife or mothers, greeting colleagues as they patiently waited for passengers to arrive in the wee hours of the morning.

“It’s just like any other day. We have been working on Hari Raya every year. The only difference is we will be getting a lot of Aidilfitri wishes today. Of course, it is sad to leave our families on this day but we have our colleagues and passengers to cheer us up,” said locomotive driver, Azhar Abu Bakar.

He will be driving the ‘Shuttle Timur’ that departs Tumpat station at 4.05 am, with 21 stations along the way before arriving at the Kuala Lipis station in Pahang at about noon.

Train supervisor, Amran Razab who has been working on Aidilfitri for about 20 years said this year was special as he was on duty while the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is being enforced.

“Usually, the passenger volume is high but today is quite low. I will remember this day forever because I’m doing my part to serve the nation,” he said.

Joining his fellow colleagues today was Tumpat station manager Azhar Hassan, who shared words of encouragement and motivation to all staff before the train left the station

“I also asked them to be patient and they are excited to bring the passengers back to their hometowns for the Eid celebration,” he said.

Meanwhile, KTMB East Coast Operations Senior Executive, Nik Khairuzaman Nik Sin said working on Aidilfitri this year was special because he would be retiring in November.

“It is also important this year because all staff must ensure passengers adhere to standard operating procedures while boarding the train,” he said.

Some 80 staff members will be on duty for every shift for the Shuttle Timur line and the management will be serving Aidilfitri dishes at selected stations for the passengers and workers to enjoy.

“We want our staff to be happy although they have to work this festive season,” said Nik Khairuzaman. -Bernama