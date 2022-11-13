KTMB starts ticket sales for 2023 ETS, KTM intercity services from Nov 15

KUALA LUMPUR: National train services provider Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has opened ticket sales and bookings for Electric Train Service (ETS) and KTM’s Intercity service for 2023 starting Nov 15.

KTMB in a statement today said the sales of tickets is for trips starting from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 using the current time table for both services.

For the ETS service, 1.8 million tickets will be offered for the period starting Jan 1 to June 30, while 2.6 million tickets will be offered for KTM Intercity service during the same period.

The ETS operates 32 services involving 10 service routes from Kuala Lumpur (KL) Sentral-Butterworth, 10 services from KL Sentral-Ipoh, eight services from KL Sentral-Padang Besar, and two each from Gemas-Butterworth and Gemas-Padang Besar.

Meanwhile, KTM Intercity offers 53 services like Shuttle Timuran which involves Gemas - Kuala Lipis - Tumpat and Ekspres Rakyat Timuran for the JB Sentral to Tumpat route.

The South Express Train serves the Gemas to JB Sentral while the Shuttle Tebrau involves the JB Sentral to Woodlands, Singapore, route.

The KTM Intercity service involves 14 routes for Shuttle Timuran, two for Ekspres Rakyat Timuran, Ekspres Selatan (6) and Shuttle Tebrau (31).

Those who wish to seek services or buy tickets from KTMB services can use the KTMB Mobile (KITS) application offered through Play Store (android) and Appstore for IOS Iphone users or through the KTMB website.

For enquiries and information use the www.ktmb.com.my official website or contact the KTMB Customer Service through 03-22671200.-Bernama