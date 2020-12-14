Ku Li: Targeted MCO needed to minimise economic disruption

PETALING JAYA: Any type of movement control order (MCO) should be more targeted in specific areas and other areas which are not affected should be left out, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (pix) said today.

This is to minimise the disruption to economic activities, the senior politician said in a statement issued after a joint press conference with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Boosting our economy should be given greater priority from now on,” Razaleigh said. “We should do much more to assist our poorer and more vulnerable Rakyat, who are facing severe hardship, many of them with no jobs and having a hard time to feed their families.

“We must do whatever it takes to ensure that no one goes hungry, even for a day. Hunger, if it happens, would the greatest sin of our society and the government has the responsibility to ensure that it must not happen.”

The Gua Musang MP asked the government to be extra careful in the procurement of any safe and effective vaccines which must also be suitable for our hot and tropical climate.

“My main concern here is on the Pfizer mRNA vaccine which uses a new technology and must be stored at minus 80°C. It is being used on humans now for the first time (in UK so far) with its clinical trials done in a very rush manner,” he said.

“A vaccine, unlike normal medicine, is given to healthy people, including children. Therefore, the longer term safety aspects must be properly addressed.

“I have also been told that we do not have enough specialised storage facilities, complex logistics capability, IT and monitoring infrastructure and specially trained healthcare personnel to undertake the mass vaccination of the Pfizer vaccine on 6.4 million people nationwide. I strongly urge the government to reconsider this Pfizer deal.”

Razaleigh also pointed out that many schools and universities have been closed and the statistics on this matter seem to be lacking.

“I am very concerned that the teachers who have been asked to do online teaching may not have been properly trained to do so,” he said.

“There are also many rural areas that do not have Internet access and there is a compelling reason now for the government to do more to bridge the digital divide.”