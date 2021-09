ALOR SETAR: The ferry service from Kuala Kedah, here to Langkawi will be suspended for two weeks following the implementation of Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Kuala Kedah tomorrow.

Konsortium Ferry Line Ventures Human Resources and Operation manager Baharin Baharom said this followed the closure of the Kuala Kedah Ferry Terminal from Sept 6 to 19 and members of the public can used the ferry service at Kuala Perlis in Perlis.

“Passengers to and from Langkawi could use the ferry service to Kuala Perlis at 11am and from Kuala Perlis to Langkawi at 1 pm.

“The ferry consortium which is operating one trip daily, could increase its frequency if there is a demand,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the allowed passenger capacity at any one time is only 50 per cent from total seats available in the ferry.

He said passengers who have bought tickets from Langkawi to Kuala Kedah or from Kuala Kedah to Langkawi, can get their refund for tickets purchased via email.

“Apart from that, they can also claim refund at the ticket counter or exchange for the journey from Kuala Kedah Terminal to Kuala Perlis Terminal,” he said.

Yesterday, National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad announced the implementation of EMCO in two zones, at Kuala Kedah sub-district following the spread of Covid-19.-Bernama