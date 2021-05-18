Kuala Kedah passenger ferry terminal to cease operation during EMCO

ALOR SETAR: The passenger ferry terminal in Kuala Kedah will cease operation during the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in the Kota Setar district which will take effect from tomorrow until June 1.

The Marine Department of Malaysia, in a statement today, said this was in line with the implementation of the EMCO which prohibits all in and out movements at the locations involved.

“In this regard, ferry terminals under the supervision of the Marine Department of Malaysia will be closed throughout the EMCO period and no passenger ferry service is available from Kuala Kedah to Langkawi during the period.

“However, the cargo service between Kuala Kedah and Langkawi will continue as usual. Essential services have the alternative to use the RORO ferry service at the Kuala Perlis passenger ferry terminal which is not listed among EMCO localities,” the statement read.

It added that the department always supports the government’s intention to break the Covid-19 infection chain and would ensure that the standard operating procedures throughout the journey are adhered to and passenger safety are always in control.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO would be enforced for two weeks in 28 mukim in Kota Setar district in Kedah starting tomorrow following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the areas.-BERNAMA