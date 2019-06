GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli community in Kampung Kuala Koh received various assistance, mainly food supply, from concerned parties following the news that its members have been afflicted with pneumonia almost two weeks ago.

Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) director-general Prof Dr Juli Edo said the contribution was not only from government departments and agencies but also from individuals together with dozens of non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

He said that his department had received various forms of donations to alleviate the burden of the villagers in Kampung Kuala Koh from the moment the news of the tragedy was known to the public.

“We are very touched to see such overwhelming contribution that show we all are thinking of the best assistance to be given to the villagers,” he told the media at the Gua Musang Hospital (HGM) compound here yesterday.

Earlier, Juli received a donation of food and financial assistance from Terengganu’s Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) humanitarian aid mission chief Professor Ramlee Abdullah on behalf of the Orang Asli who were still receiving treatment at the hospital.

He said that the aid could not be sent directly to the Orang Asli in the village following the declaration of the ‘red zone’ in the area.

He said the aid would be collected and placed at the Ladang Aring 10 first before they were to be distributed to the Orang Asli by a particular agency due to the restricted ‘red zone’ area.

“The Orang Asli residents in the village are concerned with the restriction on their movements but thus far they adhere to it,” he said. — Bernama