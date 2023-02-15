Kuala Lumpur Park Festival 2023 instils awareness, promotes greening KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2023 Kuala Lumpur Park Festival, which will last for nine days starting on March 4, is expected to foster awareness and inspire the city folks to help green the nation’s capital, including carrying out gardening activities at home.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said the festival at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa will showcase various species of flowers and plants, as well as feature art, landscape and horticulture experts in educating the city residents to create garden designs for their homes.

“The task of greening the nation’s capital cannot be done by DBKL alone, this festival is expected to give exposure and new ideas to the public to decorate homes with natural plants using various landscaping techniques,“ he said at the pre-launch ceremony of the festival here today.

Mahadi said that among the nine main components of the festival is the KL Balcony Showdown which will showcase the results of landscape design on balconies that are synonymous with living in the city.

Other components include the Malaysian Arts and Flora Gardens, the Garden of Haven, the Mystical Titiwangsa Dome, the Environmental Arts Competition, the Student Hub, E -Market Place, Outdoor Adventures and Lepak (relaxation) Corner.

He said the festival from 9 am to 10 pm also aims to promote gardening and a healthy lifestyle in addition to instilling in the city folks love for nature.

He said the initiative was also in line with the aim to make Kuala Lumpur carbon-neutral city by 2050. -Bernama